Blazers Linked to Free Agent Ex-First Rounder in Potential Major Signing

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks passed up on extending small forward MarJon Beauchamp this offseason, and the Portland Trail Blazers could be the next stop for the 2022 first-rounder.
"A well-known NBA source who recently spoke with LandonBuford.com said that Portland is interested in bringing in the 23-year-old," wrote Burford Landon of LandonBuford.com. The Trail Blazers’ strategic rebuilding involves adding youth, athleticism, and defensive-minded talent, making it seem like a natural fit. Beauchamp’s skill set, which includes high-energy defense, slashing ability, and scoring potential, perfectly matches Portland’s development-focused roster.
"The team’s foundation is still held by Damian Lillard, who has returned to the franchise on a three-year, $41.6 million deal. The need to recruit young talent to complement or replace veteran leadership is urgent."
The Bucks took Beauchamp with the No. 24 overall pick in 2022, and featured in 52 games in the 2022-23 season on limited minutes. He averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists in his rookie season while seeing the floor for just 13.5 minutes a night.
Beauchamp appeared even less in his sophomore season, making 48 appearances on just 12.7 minutes per game. In 2024-25, he played in 26 games for the Bucks before they shipped him out to the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline in exchange for Kevin Porter Jr.
The Clippers waived him after just three appearances, and he signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, for whom he played just six times. Throughout his three seasons, he has averaged 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.
Beauchamp has a solid track record in the G League, averaging 21.1 points per game in his nine games there.
The Blazers' first option at small forward is currently Deni Avdija, and Beauchamp would likely compete with Kris Murray for playing time. The two have comparable numbers in both the NBA and G League, though Murray has been given far more opportunity at the top level.
If the Blazers do make the move for Beauchamp, they will further bolster their ranks with young talent as they attempt to rebuild for the return of Lillard. The Blazers finished 36-46 last season, three games out of a playoff spot behind the Dallas Mavericks. They'll hope their offseason additions, and potentially Beauchamp, will help them return to the postseason for the first time in Chauncey Billups' reign as head coach.
