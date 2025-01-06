Trail Blazers Get Standout Big 12 Defender in New 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers are considered one of the worst teams in the league. However, as we approach the season's halfway mark, they are not the worst team in the league, at least record-wise.
More Blazers: Blazers Reportedly Won't 'Sell Low' on Coveted Trade Piece Ahead of Deadline
At least six other teams hold that title, and while it isn't a position an organization wants to be in, you certainly want to be there if you are fighting for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
The way the Blazers are going, they have a great chance to hold the top pick in this year's draft. However, in the latest mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Blazers hold the No. 6 pick.
In this mock draft, Wasserman has the Blazers selecting Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, one of the top guards in the Big 12.
"VJ Edgecombe has operated more as an athletic specialist than a featured scorer. The quickness, explosion and bounce consistently generate easy basket chances and defensive plays, with Edgecombe the only player in the country with steal and block percentages both over 5.0 percent.
"He's also averaging an admirable 3.4 assists per game, mostly because he's unselfish, shows a willingness to move the ball and identifies teammates in good position.
"However, Edgecombe has struggled as a shooter (28.6 percent 3PT), below-the-rim finisher (44.7 percent layups) and overall creator. NBA teams are sure to have questions about his offense if nothing changes during conference play."
The 19-year-old guard stands at 6-foot-5 and hails from the Bahamas.
The five-star recruit is in his first year in Waco, Texas, and was a McDonald's All-American, Jordan Brand Classic, and Nike Hoop Summit.
Edgecombe, one of the top players of the 2024 class, is doing well in this freshman season. He is averaging 11.7 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.6 steals while shooting 40 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three in 28.4 minutes per game.
According to many draft experts, Edgecombe is an elite prospect with broad shoulders, wiry and smooth athleticism, and big-time ability. He also has a really nice blend of driving ability and shot-making. He’s got a smooth release on his jumper and is a developing three-point shooter.
Edgecombe's outside shot isn’t a strength of his game, but it is well on its way to becoming a major weapon.
Wasserman comapres his game to Andrew Wiggins and Iman Shumpert.
More Blazers: Blazers Trade Proposal Lands 70M Big in Deal With West Rival