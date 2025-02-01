Blazers Could Land Massive Return From Rival For Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams III
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be very active ahead of the NBA trade deadline as they have a few roster pieces that could entice opposing teams. Portland has long been seen as a potential seller heading into the trade deadline but a recent win streak could change things.
But assuming that Portland does still look to move some players, they could net a nice return for themselves. The Trail Blazers could be very active and it may see them have multiple future assets added.
In this trade scenario from Ishaan Bhattacharya of Fadeaway World, the Trail Blakers make a massive change and move a few key pieces to the Los Angeles Lakers. This deal sees Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams III, and Toumani Camara move to Los Angeles.
Here is what the deal could look like:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Anfernee Simons ($25.8 million), Robert Williams III ($12.4 million), Toumani Camara ($1.8 million)
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Rui Hachimura ($17.0 million), Gabe Vincent ($11.0 million), Jarred Vanderbilt ($10.7 million), Jalen Hood-Schifino ($3.8 million), 2031 First-Round Pick (LAL)
"The Blazers have younger guards to prioritize instead of Simons, who's rearing to play for a competitive basketball team again. Parting with him and Robert Williams to get one of the most valuable future picks in the NBA - Lakers' 2031 pick - will be a phenomenal move. Meanwhile, the Lakers become a far better roster than they do right now."
This deal would see Portland move multiple players but the return could be worth it. They would get Hachimura to give them a legitimate wing option who can score well while on the floor.
Vincent would be a nice veteran option to have and the team could look to flip him down the line. Vanderbilt can be a monster on defense when healthy and Portland could use him in a multitude of ways.
But the real kicker here would be the 2031 first-round pick. This is one of the more highly-coveted picks around the league and the Trail Blazers would net it from Los Angeles.
Portland could get a nice pick for the start of the new decade from the Lakers, giving them a possible goldmine down the line. This deal could drastically change the way that Portland operates and could help the franchise tremendously.
