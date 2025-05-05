Blazers Predicted to Part With Donovan Clingan to Land All-Star in Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers fell just short of reaching the postseason this year, but the team did show a massive improvement from the previous season. Portland's young core grew a lot, and the team was fairly competitive once again.
Entering the offseason, the Trail Blazers front office is now looking to see how they can continue building this team forward. Portland can either allow the young players to keep growing, or they can go look to make a splash move this summer.
In a new trade scenario from the NBA staff at The Athletic, Portland lands an All-Star center. The deal would be between the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and Trail Blazers, seeing each side swap some strong talent.
Here is a break down of the proposed deal:
Bucks get: Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, Donovan Clingan, 2025 first (via Phoenix), 2027 first (via Phoenix), 2029 first (most favorable of Milwaukee, Portland or Washington), 2028 and 2030 Milwaukee swap rights extinguished
Rockets get: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jerami Grant
Trail Blazers get: Alperen Şengün, Jock Landale
"Essentially, the Blazers get an All-Star center in Şengün for Clingan, a first-round pick in 2029 and extinguishing those swap rights with 2028 and 2030. They’re not losing picks in 2028 and 2030; they just won’t be able to swap with Milwaukee. They also get the value-add of getting off the massive Grant deal, which is one of the league’s worst contracts."
Landing a player like Şengün could completely change things for the Trail Blazers. Şengün broke out this season, earning his first nod as an All-Star.
For the year, the Rockets' star averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0,8 blocks per game. Şengün is exactly the type of player that could help turn this Trail Blazers team around, but the cost would be a lot to land him.
In this deal, Portland will be giving up rookie Donovan Clingan, a player that the organization has grown to love early on in his career. But the upside of Şengün could be worth losing Clingan.
The Trail Blazers front office has a lot of options to sort out this offseason, with the intent on reaching the postseason next year. This team has the tools to be successful, and this summer could dictate how the next few years go.
