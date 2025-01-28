Blazers Predicted to Ship Deandre Ayton to East Team For Massive Haul
The Portland Trail Blazers remain one of the worst teams in the league despite having won four of their last five games.
Still, the Blazers are one of the bottom feeders in the Western Conference, and it is clear that they need to make massive changes to their roster to build toward the future.
The Blazers are predicted to make some roster changes, as they hold three highly coveted veterans. Two of their veteran players who could be moved are centers Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III.
Ayton is in his second year as a Blazers, and it is clear that he is on borrowed time there. It's not a matter of 'if' but 'when' he gets moved.
As for Williams, he is also in his second year, and while he is talented; injuries have held him back from his true potential.
The Feb. 6 trade deadline is approaching, and Matt Levine of Newsweek constructed this trade idea that sees Ayton and Williams land with these Eastern Conference squads as part of a three-team trade.
Hornets receive: Deandre Ayton, a 2028 second-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-round draft pick
Pacers receive: Cody Martin and Robert Williams III
Trail Blazers receive: Grant Williams, Vasilije Micic, Obi Toppin, Isaiah Jackson, and a 2025 first-round draft pick
The Blazers get back four solid pieces that will still help them with their main goal: to get a high draft pick this year. In addition, the Blazers get a first-round draft pick for this year's draft.
Portland gets rid of two players who have been on their trading block for some time. While they are solid players, those two do not fit their plan moving forward.
This trade also helps out the other two teams involved, the Pacers and the Hornets.
The Hornets get Ayton plus two draft picks, one of which includes a 2029 first-round pick.
The Pacers get two solid players who could help them this season and for years to come. Williams has been limited this season due to his injury concerns, but he and Turner would be spectacular together.
Williams and Turner would be a nightmare for opposing teams defensively, as both can wreak havoc on that side of the floor.
In this hypothetical deal, the Blazers kill two birds with one stone.
More Blazers: Surprise Team Listed as Potential Landing Spot For Jerami Grant
New Team Emerges in Jerami Grant Sweepstakes
Trade Idea Has Blazers Sending Deandre Ayton to Eastern Conference Team
For more news on the Portland Trail Blazers and all things Blazers, make sure to check out Blazers on SI