Blazers Receive Head-Turning Prediction Ahead of 2025-26 Season
The Portland Trail Blazers have earned a surprise prognosis prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report is bullish on the team's chances this year, predicting that Portland will finish with a respectable 43-39 — its first record above .500 since the 2020-21 season.
In a condensed 72-game season, that Terry Stotts-coached squad went 42-30 (.583), falling to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Over the course of a full 82-game season, that win percentage translate to a 48-34 finish.
Although Portland wrapped up its 2024-25 campaign with an encouraging new identity centered around emerging young forwards Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara, the team still finished with a lackluster 36-46 run and failed to even make the play-in tournament.
How Will the Trail Blazers Enjoy Such a Turnaround This Year?
"Improvement will stem from a combination of developing youth and imported vets. Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan are all 25 or younger and likely to take steps forward," Hughes predicts.
Beyond adding 20-year-old center Yang Hansen via the 2025 NBA Draft this summer, the Trail Blazers made some major veteran changes around that young Camara/Avdija/Henderson/Sharpe/Clingan core.
Portland traded away former starting point guard Anfernee Simons in exchange for 35-year-old All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday. Hughes believes that, while he's not quite the elite point-of-attack he was in his prime, Holiday will still be strong enough on that end to help build upon the club's encouraging defensive finish to its 2024-25 season.
The team also cut former starting center Deandre Ayton, seemingly paving the way for Clingan to take over.
The Trail Blazers' most remarked-upon move, however, was its decision to re-sign former Portland superstar point guard Damian Lillard. The 6-foot-2 Weber State alum, 35, expects to miss the entire season rehabbing an Achilles tendon tear.
"Keep an eye on Avdija," Hughes advises. "He played like a legitimate two-way star as Portland went 23-18 down the stretch, posting averages of 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists on a 64.0 true shooting percentage after the All-Star break. If that comes anywhere close to representing his true talent level, the Blazers could push their win total toward the high 40s."
