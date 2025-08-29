Blazers Receive Poor Offensive Grade After Offseason Moves
The decision to trade Anfernee Simons in the offseason to the Boston Celtics was something the Portland Trail Blazers did for seemingly several reasons.
Getting a proven veteran with real gravitas in Jrue Holiday should enable the rest of the young roster to learn from a guy who's done it at the highest level with class and work ethic.
In the process, Simons' moving off the roster should also help open up more opportunities for the likes of Shedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson as primary offensive weapons to scheme around. Given the upside of both players, this is the time for them to each take the next step in realizing their potential.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report ranked every NBA team's offense heading into this year in correspondence with what these teams did (or didn't do) during the offseason.
When it comes to the Trail Blazers, Swartz collectively gives the team's offense a "C" grade based on trading away Simons and the expected jumps that need to occur for younger players.
"The Portland Trail Blazers finished just 22nd in offense last season and were among the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA (34.2 percent, 26th overall).
"Even with Holiday, these numbers aren't going to move much unless there's a lot of internal improvement. This team desperately needs Scoot Henderson or Shaedon Sharpe to look like a star, which could happen with Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard in the locker room."
Swartz did offer some positivity in general, though there are still question marks as to how this group will fully function.
"Adding a veteran like Holiday should help on both ends of the floor, as he brings some additional playmaking and outside shooting alongside whatever guard he's paired with.
"His presence should help young players like Henderson and Sharpe, both of whom have a very high offensive ceiling. Lillard can offer his coaching services as he spends the year recovering from a torn Achilles. Deni Avdija averaged a career-high 16.9 points and 3.9 assists and is still only 24."
As mentioned above, Holiday was not brought in to be an offensive force. The rest of the defensive-minded roster tends to be less ball-reliant in nature. As such, a lot will be asked of Henderson and Sharpe as shot creators and offensive initiators.
