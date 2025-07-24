Blazers Rumors: Jrue Holiday Could Be Flipped to Western Conference Rival
The Portland Trail Blazers traded for Jrue Holiday with the hopes that his veteran leadership, coupled with his pedigree as an elite perimeter defender would mesh well with the young roster.
Holiday was acquired surprisingly last month in a deal that sent Anfernee Simons to the Boston Celtics. While Holiday does bring some real gravitas, the team also recently signed Damian Lillard after his brief venture out into the Milwaukee wilderness. Lillard in theory would bring the same set of intangibles to the locker room and the practice courts as he recovers from an Achilles injury.
Assuming Portland will continue to cultivate its young crop of players, would offloading Holiday for further assets be the smartest move given Lillard's arrival?
More news: Damian Lillard Reveals Thinking Behind Shock Blazers Homecoming
Grant Afseth of Fastbreak Journal insists that the Los Angeles Lakers could be a team looking to trade for Holiday. Presumably, the Trail Blazes could ask for some package of young players and picks given the Lakers' desperation in needing another defensive-minded player.
"Multiple sources recently told FastbreakJournal.com that Holiday is a name to monitor, particularly as a potential target for the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s not to say active conversations are taking place, but his name continues to surface in NBA circles as the team evaluates options to add more talent around LeBron James and Luka Dončić. Other teams are monitoring the situation, though the Lakers are widely viewed as one of the most natural fits if Portland explores a deal."
More news: Blazers' Yang Hansen Had Conversation With Yao Ming Before Coming to NBA
It remains to be seen as to whether the Blazers could even be interested in what the Lakers potentially offer. Salaries would have to match up. Given what Holiday is making, there is a world where the Lakers could flip Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, and Gabe Vincent to Portland.
Hachimura and Vincent are on expiring deals. Knecht is a young player desperately needing a fresh start in a low-pressure situation where he can work his way into the rotation without expectations. For the Lakers, Holiday — a Los Angeles native — would be able to come home and immediately join a group trying to compete for a championship.
More news: Damian Lillard Gets Candid About How Relationship With Blazers GM Fell Apart
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.