Blazers' Scoot Henderson Opens Up on Injury Setback
Heading into this season, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to learn whether or not Scoot Henderson has a real shot to turn into a star player for them.
There was a debate about whether or not the Blazers should start him over Jrue Holiday this year. That debate is settled, as now Henderson will likely miss the start of the year due to an injury.
Henderson has had injury issues since he came into the league. He addressed the injury during media day, noting that it could have been worse.
More news: Blazers Cut Ties With Former Warriors, Lakers Forward Ahead of Training Camp
The Trail Blazers Will Miss Scoot Henderson At The Start Of The Season
While speaking at media day, Henderson mentioned how much it stinks that he won't be able to start the season healthy. The Oregonian had his full quotes.
“I’m feeling good,” he said at media day. “My head is where it always is, controlling what I can. Obviously, it’s a little, minor setback. But things like this, you come back stronger than ever. It’s obviously tough when you go through the offseason and (work) really hard and then freak, weird accidents happen. But I’m just blessed. It could be worse than it is.”
When asked when he might be able to come back to the team, Henderson refused to speculate when that date might be.
"Henderson refused to speculate about a target date for his return, saying that he was bringing a “week-to-week” approach to his rehabilitation."
More news: Blazers Rising Star Could Make NBA Top 100 Next Year, Says Insider
The Trail Blazers Need Jrue Holiday to Step Up In His Absence
The Blazers made the choice to trade for Jrue Holiday in the offseason to help give them some championship experience. Now, he will start the season as the starting point guard.
Until Henderson returns, the Trail Blazers will need Holiday to be solid on both ends of the court. He is coming off the worst season he's had since his second year in the league.
When Henderson does come back, he's hoping to put together the best season he's had so far in his young career.
Last season, Henderson averaged 12.7 points, three rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He shot 41.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.