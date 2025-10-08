Blazers Sign Guard, Cut Ties With 3 Players Amid Training Camp
As the Portland Trail Blazers gear up for a four-date preseason tilt, general manager Joe Cronin continues to add and subtract pieces from his training camp roster.
Per a Portland presser, the club has inked undrafted free agent rookie guard Sean Pedulla.
The club hasn't divulged exact details regarding the nature of the agreement, although it appears to be an Exhibit 10 training camp language.
To accommodate the signing, the Trail Blazers have cut forwards MarJon Beauchamp and Andrew Carr plus center Liam Robbins. The moves leave only Pedulla and Javonte Cooke as Portland's two Exhibit 10 training camp signings still on the roster.
The Trail Blazers do still have one two-way slot available next to guards Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love, so in theory Pedulla and Cooke are competing for that action.
The Fate of the Ex-Trail Blazers Training Camp Signings
Beauchamp, Carr and Robbins are all likely to latch on at the G League level, where they would play for Portland's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix. Should any of them stick for at least 60 days, they'll be eligible for bonuses worth as much as $85,300. The loser of Pedulla and Cooke's possible competition for that third two-way opening also seems likely to wind up with Rip City.
The 6-foot-1 Pedulla, 22, went undrafted following a Third-Team All-SEC stint at Ole Miss for his final season of NCAA eligibility.
In 2024-25, Pedulla averaged 15.4 points on .441/.392/.825 shooting splits, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals across 36 games (all starts).
Beauchamp and Robbins both washed out after runs with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Beauchamp, a 6-foot-6 swingman, was selected by Milwaukee with the No. 24 overall pick out of the G League Ignite in the 2022 NBA Draft. He fell out of favor with head coach Doc Rivers by 2024-25, and was eventually flipped to the L.A. Clippers as part of Milwaukee's deal for Kevin Porter Jr. Beauchamp wrapped up his season on a two-way deal with the New York Knicks.
The 7-foot Robbins, 26, went undrafted in 2023 out of Vanderbilt. After tooling around with the New Orleans Pelicans and their NBAGL affiliate club, the Birmingham Squadron, he linked up with the Bucks on a two-way deal. Milwaukee waived him in February.
Carr wrapped up a five-year college career with the Kentucky Wildcats last season, notching averages of 10.3 points on .544/.324/.748 shooting splits, plus 4.7 boards and 1.7 dimes a night.
