Blazers Sign Rookie Free Agent Big Man During Training Camp
The Portland Trail Blazers have been bringing in multiple new players to sign for their training camp roster. They are still trying to settle who is going to be on the opening-night roster.
Portland is looking for some depth off the bench as it tries to make a push for the playoffs this season. They are hoping that a good end to last season carries over this year.
One of the positions that the Blazers are looking to improve is the forward spot. They have now officially signed Andrew Carr to help compete at that spot.
The Trail Blazers Have Officially Signed Andrew Carr
While it was reported earlier, the Trail Blazers have now officially announced the signing of big man Andrew Carr.
Carr is an NBA rookie who played five seasons of college basketball for three different programs, taking advantage of the extra COVID year that college athletes were given.
Last season, Carr played at Kentucky and was one of the starters for that team. He was able to shoot the ball efficiently and play some decent defense, which the Blazers need help with.
The Trail Blazers are trying to plug some holes in the rotation now that they have some injuries. Most notably, the injury that will keep Scoot Henderson out to start the year.
Carr likely won't have a chance to earn a roster spot in the NBA. The Blazers most likely signed him so that they have his G League rights, which would give him a better chance to develop.
The Trail Blazers Will Have to Figure Out How They Want to Fill Out Their Rotation
Portland is expecting young guys to step into new roles this season. They don't have many veterans other than Jrue Holiday who have a lot of experience winning meaningful games.
That means that the Blazers need guys like Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija to step up and handle a lot of the offensive heavy lifting. Those young guys are going to have bigger roles than they've ever had.
Last season with the Wildcats, Carr averaged 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 54.4 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
