Blazers Star Could Sign $100 Million Extension This Month, Says Insider
The Portland Trail Blazers have to figure out what they want to do with Shaedon Sharpe this season. They have to make a decision about his future by the end of the season.
Sharpe is due for a rookie contract extension this season. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft despite not playing a single minute for his collegiate team, Kentucky.
The Blazers have seen some flashes from Sharpe, but signing him to an extension would be committing a lot of money to him. One NBA insider believes Portland will do it and give him a lot of money in the extension.
NBA Insider Believes the Trail Blazers Could sign Shaedon Sharpe to a Massive Extension
According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Trail Blazers could end up giving him an extension worth something close to $100 million.
"I've been told that the Blazers' initial extension to Sharpe landed in the four-year, $90 million ballpark," Fischer writes. "But when I speak to various team strategists, more often than not I hear an expectation that the bouncy swingman will ultimately command a Giddey-esque deal in the four-year, $100 million range. If not higher."
The Trail Blazers still have to decide whether or not Sharpe's offensive numbers at the end of the season were a fluke or not, and Stein notes that.
"His third-year numbers for the Blazers — particularly over the final 30 games — popped on numerous teams' predictive models. Was that meaningful second-half stuff ... or inflated production for a team out of contention?"
The Trail Blazers Need to See Consistency With Sharpe Before They Offer Him a Massive Contract
Portland is going to have to see Sharpe's numbers stay consistent over the first part of the season before they decide to hand over that much money to him.
They desperately want someone on their team to turn into a star player so they can start competing for a playoff spot. Sharpe has some strong outbursts, but he needs consistency to reach that level.
Last season, Sharpe averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
