Blazers' Damian Lillard Posts Exciting Update on Achilles Rehab
The Portland Trail Blazers brought Damian Lillard back this offseason after he was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard spent two seasons away from Portland.
Lillard won't appear in a game at all this season as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles tendon. He will be back for the 2026-27 season, which is when the Trail Blazers are hoping to make some playoff noise.
Recovering from that injury is a slow process, so Lillard doesn't make progress as quickly as he would like. He recently posted some progress in his recovery.
Trail Blazers Guard Damian Lillard Posts Video of His Recovery
Lillard posted a video of himself doing some dribble moves and putting up some shots, all without having to wear a boot.
Something else that is promising is that he is lightly jumping while taking these shots. That means that his Achilles tendon is strong enough to support that kind of movement.
Of course, there are still a lot of other steps that Lillard needs to pass in order to get back onto the court full-time. He is nowhere near where he needs to be in order to be considered fully healthy.
The Trail Blazers are going to play things very cautiously with his injury. At his age, this is an injury that needs the maximum amount of care if he is going to make a full recovery.
The Trail Blazers Will Make Sure Damian Lillard Doesn't Rush Back
While Lillard wants to get back to the court as soon as possible, the Blazers will make sure that he doesn't rush back. This year will be more about trying to get improvement from the young guys.
Having those young guys improve enough to make the playoffs this season is their stated goal. Getting them some playoff experience before Lillard returns would set them up nicely in 2026-27.
That would help give them confidence that they can actually make some noise when that season rolls around. Lillard still thinks he can play at an All-Star level when he comes back.
Last year with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
