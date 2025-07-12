Blazers' Surprise Draft Pick Shines in Summer League Debut
The Portland Trail Blazers surprised a lot of people around the NBA when they drafted Yang Hansen in the first round. He was taken 16th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, and they took the center from China because of his upside.
Hansen ended up shooting up draft boards because of his passing ability and his shot blocking. He's got skills that other centers simply do not have, and he played in a very competitive league.
On Friday night, Hansen made his Summer League debut. He was the star of that first game against the Golden State Warriors.
Hansen was very good in his first game against other NBA players, showing off his passing and his rim protection. He finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.
Hansen showed what the Blazers saw in the pre-draft process: his vision, defense, and knowledge of the game. That is part of the reason why they made the surprise move to take him at No. 16.
The Trail Blazers decided to buy out Deandre Ayton from his contract in part to make room for Hansen on the roster. They want him to get some serious playing time as a rookie.
If he keeps having games like this, he will be able to break into the rotation as a rookie without any problems. He and Donovan Clingan are clearly the future at the center position for the Blazers.
Of course, this is just one game. Hansen has to put it together for multiple games in Summer League in order for fans to feel like they can get truly excited about his potential.
Portland is excited to have Hansen on the team, and they don't care if others around the league think they reached to take him at No. 16. They love what he has the potential to do.
There will be a big adjustment period for Hansen. He is in a new country, speaking a new language, and playing in a new league. He will certainly make some mistakes on the court, too.
Once he's given a little bit of time, he has a chance to be a great NBA player.
