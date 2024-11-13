Blazers-Timberwolves: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Portland Trail Blazers will once again host the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Trail Blazers after the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in their first game of the 2024 NBA Cup. The Trail Blazers are off to a strong start in that tournament, and it started with a 122-108 victory over the Timberwolves.
The Trail Blazers were scorching hot from the field, shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from three. It was a night and day difference from their previous outing on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Trail Blazers will now look to carry that momentum into Wednesday night in front of their home crowd again. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. PT with the game at the Moda Center.
Fans can catch the game on FanDuel Sports Network - North and can stream the game online on FuboTV.
Those who prefer to listen to the game on the radio can tune into Rip City Radio 620KFAN FM, Wolves App, and iHeart Radio.
Although the Trail Blazers won on Tuesday, the Timberwolves are still the favorites on the road with a -9.5 spread. The over/under is set at 219.5, and the money line for the Trail Blazers is at +300.
According to ESPN Analytics, the Trail Blazers are given 37.8 percent of the chance to win the game, compared to the Wolves' 62.2 percent.
The Trail Blazers were fantastic on Tuesday night, and it's largely thanks to their center Robert Williams III. Williams scored 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field and recorded nine rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots, and three steals in 25 minutes of action.
Williams played just six games for Portland last season in his first campaign with the team before the season-ending injury, but he has been solid so far.
Jerami Grant scored a team-best 21 points, while Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija added 17 apiece. Toumani Camara and Scoot Henderson had 14 points each and Dalano Banton had 12.
The Timberwolves and Trail Blazers are 1-1 on the season, with the rubber match set for Wednesday.
Although the Trail Blazers showed fight, toughness, and were hot from the field, I think it will be hard to replicate that type of success on back-to-back nights.
I have the Trail Blazers falling to the Wolves in this one and falling to 4-9.
Timberwolves 123, Trail Blazers 115.
