NBA Draft Prospect says Blazers Would Be 'Dream' Landing Spot
While he's not considered to be a high-end NBA Draft prospect, former Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg is hoping to latch on somewhere — perhaps even with the team he grew up watching.
A native of Clackamas, Ore., Gregg grew up a stone's throw from the Moda Center where the Portland Trail Blazers play.
Gregg is in the midst of working out for a plethora of NBA franchises. The 6'10" big man recently got to showcase his skills in front of the Blazers' brass. The moment was truly a special one for Gregg.
“It would be a dream come true. Being from here like I said, going to all the games as a kid, going to the Moda Center all the time. It would be more than a dream come true. Going to Gonzaga was a dream for me, and if I was able to play here, it would be a crazy life I was able to live.”
Gregg played in parts of five seasons for Mark Few up in Spokane. It wasn't until his junior and senior seasons in that his role became more defined as a part-time starter. There's some uniqueness to his game given the fact that he's a decent athlete with the ability to space the floor adequately well.
In Years 3 and 4 of his career, Gregg had back-to-back seasons shooting 38 percent from three-point range. In his last season with the Bulldogs, that number plummeted to 27 percent.
It's very unlikely that Gregg will hear his name called on draft night. However, as we've seen countless times on a near annual basis, the Summer League will give players a chance to prove those executives wrong for going undrafted.
Being undrafted actually provides an advantage where the respective agents can analyze rosters and best figure out where their clients would fit best with the eye on a possible roster spot. 6'10" athletes that can shoot the three-ball don't grow on trees, and as such, Gregg has a puncher's chance to stick around somewhere — or perhaps even earn a lucrative deal overseas.
