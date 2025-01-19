Blazers Trade Proposal Sends Deandre Ayton Out For $65M Guard
There have been questions about who the center of the future is for the Portland Trail Blazers. This trade proposal would answer that question by shipping out Deandre Ayton. Here is what the idea looks like:
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, 2027 First-Round Pick, 2029 First-Round Pick
Sacramento Kings Receive: Deandre Ayton
Portland would end up shipping Ayton to Sacramento for quite a haul in this trade. That would leave Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III as the two futures at the center spot in Portland.
Read more: Blazers Have Reportedly Pushed Back on Trade Buzz Around Star Center
The Trail Blazers would get a couple of solid guards back in this deal. Getting a guy like Monk would give them a scorer who can come off the bench and get buckets.
Monk is also taller than some of the other guards they have on the roster, so he wouldn't get picked on defensively. Huerter is the same way.
The real prize of this trade for the Blazers is the two first-round picks from Sacramento. That is what they are looking for in any trade that they make ahead of the deadline.
For the Kings, this trade would give them a center that can actually provide some rim protection. Domantas Sabonis does not do that for them right now.
Ayton would also be reinvigorated by playing for a team that has a chance to make the playoffs. The Kings have been playing some really good basketball lately.
More Blazers news: Blazers Center Getting Major Trade Interest From Warriors: Report
This trade wouldn't likely happen for a couple of reasons, though. First off, Ayton's value is as low as it's been in his career.
Ayton is putting up career-low numbers in points, rebounds, and assists. That's not exactly someone that you want to trade two first-round picks for.
It's unlikely that anyone would make a move for Ayton until the offseason. That's when someone could talk themselves into turning his career around.
There are a couple of other players that the Blazers are more likely to move before the deadline, including Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III.
Ayton is averaging 13.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game this season.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Robert Williams Listed as Trade Target For Blazers West Rival
East Contender Seen as 'Dark Horse' Trade Destination for Blazers' Deandre Ayton
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.