Blazers Trade Proposal Sends Jerami Grant to East Squad for 3 Players
The Portland Trail Blazers may have made a mistake not trading Jerami Grant at the trade deadline last season. He was in demand at that time and could have fetched a decent package.
Now, Grant has almost no value. He got hurt after the trade deadline, and he wasn't playing very well before that, either. Now, the Blazers might have to send draft capital away in order to get out of his massive deal.
The Blazers are hoping that they can unload him to make room for some of the young forwards who might be better than him. This trade proposal from Bleacher Report has them do just that.
Trade proposal finally has Blazers trading Jerami Grant
Here is the full trade proposal:
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Kyle Kuzma, Tyler Smith and Andre Jackson Jr.
From Portland's perspective, this would be a no-brainer. Not only would they get out of Grant's contract, but they get three players who can help them win.
Adding a young player at the guard spot, like Andre Jackson Jr., would be ideal. Kuzma would be able to take Grant's starting power forward spot, as well.
From Milwaukee's perspective, this trade doesn't make a lot of sense. Grant isn't going to put them over the hump, and they lose Jackson Jr., who is another starter.
The only reason Milwaukee would make this trade is if they are already giving up on Kuzma, and this is the only offer on the table. That seems unlikely, though.
The Trail Blazers are likely stuck keeping Jerami Grant
It's very likely that the Blazers will be stuck holding onto Grant unless they dump a first-round pick attached to him in any trade. The trade would likely have to be to a bad team, as well.
Portland made a mistake bringing him in and signing him to such a large deal. It's a mistake that they are having trouble fixing at this point. Perhaps a team gets desperate enough at the trade deadline to help them.
This past season, Grant averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in just 47 games played.
