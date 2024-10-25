Blazers vs Pelicans: Zion Williamson's Game Status For Matchup Revealed
When the Portland Trail Blazers take on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight, they will do so having to face off against star forward Zion Williamson in the lineup. He will be making his debut this year after sitting out the first game of the season.
The Pelicans were able to hold off the Chicago Bulls to open the year but they will gladly take back their best player for this matchup. Portland will have to figure out a way to deal with his physicality, otherwise, it could be a long night for them.
Williamson is coming off a strong season for New Orleans that saw him average 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and five assists per game. He also swiped 1.1 steals per game and shot 57 percent from the field.
He ended up getting hurt during the Pelicans' Play-in matchup last season and wasn't able to be with the team in the postseason. But he will be back for this game which means trouble for the Trail Blazers.
Portland will need to get off to a better start in this contest after they were blown out by the Golden State Warriors to open the season. The defense was esecpailly troublesome