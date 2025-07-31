Jrue Holiday Has Ambitious Goal for Upcoming Season With Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers made the interesting decision to trade for Jrue Holiday again. They traded for him prior to the 2023-24 season when they traded away Damian Lillard, but Holiday never played for them.
Now, Holiday is back and looking to contribute to the Trail Blazers and help their goal of making the playoffs next season. They fell just short of that goal last year.
Heading into next season, Holiday knows what he can bring to the table on what is still a very young team. He talked about what his goals are for next year, as well as what he can bring to the team.
Holiday talked about what he brings to the table next season.
“I think I play every position. I’ve proven that and shown that throughout my career. I’m a complete basketball player. You can’t put one position on someone, the way the game is changing now. Guys who have never played point guard are coming into the league and playing point guard. I’m a good fit with anyone.”
Holiday knows that he can play at a high level, especially on the defensive side of the ball. His offense may have fallen off a bit, but he is still one of the best defensive point guards in the league.
The Trail Blazers are already one of the best defensive teams in the league, as they showed at the end of last season. He is hoping to be able to add to that while giving the team some veteran leadership.
Portland still is going to need some young guys to step up if they are going to make the playoffs next season. Holiday's best offensive quality might be getting everyone on the team organized.
Chauncey Billups understands that his team is still going to go through some growing pains. He is focused on having his team improve on last season.
Portland needs to focus on being healthier than they were a year ago, as well. They suffered injuries to major contributors, which slowed down their chances of making the playoffs almost as soon as the season started.
This past season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
