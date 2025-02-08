Could Blazers Make a Real Run at the Playoffs Following Recent Winning Ways?
The Portland Trail Blazers were expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. Since they still sit at 13th in the Western Conference, it's a fair assumption.
Instead, the Blazers stood pat. They did nothing. They decided to keep all of their guys because they didn't get enough value for them to consider trading some of their guys.
In related news, the Blazers have actually been playing some good basketball over the last couple of weeks. They have ten of their last 11 games.
It seems that the Trail Blazers have decided to keep the roster together because they think they can make some miracle run to the playoffs. Is that a reasonable goal for them to have?
This massive run has left the Blazers just 2.5 games behind the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings. They aren't that far out of it.
In their recent run of good play, the Blazers have beaten the Pacers, the Bucks, and the Suns (twice). All of those are playoff teams right now.
Can the Blazers keep this up and make a real run to make the play-in? Despite how well they are playing right now, it seems extremely unlikely that they will be able to make that run.
Portland has had to deal with a lot of injuries this season. That's part of the reason why they believe they were so bad earlier in the year.
Now, the team is finally healthy, and they have some chemistry going. They believe they can keep that going and stack up some more wins.
Portland doesn't have the horses to consistently play this way, though. That's the biggest hurdle that they face. The teams that they still have to pass in order to get to that tenth spot in the West are the Spurs, Warriors, and Kings.
All of them made trades at the deadline. San Antonio and Golden State definitely got better with their deadline moves.
It doesn't seem feasible that the Trail Blazers are able to hunt down all three teams with how much ground they still have to make up.
