Deandre Ayton Injury Status For Blazers vs Wizards
The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to make a late run to the playoffs. They declared their intentions to do that after they didn't make a single move at the trade deadline despite being seen as sellers.
Despite this, they are still 13th in the Western Conference standings. They haven't been able to make up any ground.
Portland has been dealing with a multitude of injuries this year. Early in the season, they lost a lot games because they didn't have a consistent lineup.
The injury problems have not subsided. They still have multiple guys out as they try to make a push in the second half of the season.
One of their main contributors who is hurt is Deandre Ayton. Ayton hurt his calf in a game against the Nuggets and had to be carried off the court.
Despite the fact that Ayton is putting up some bad numbers this season, he is still the best option that the Blazers have at center.
The Trail Blazers play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Ayton is listed as out due to his calf injury for this game. It is a left calf strain.
If Portland is going to make any sort of run, they need Ayton back, and they need him to play well. He is someone who still possesses a lot of talent, he just has to apply it.
Portland has a relatively easy schedule in the second half of the season. They have won two straight games against bad teams, beating the Jazz and the Hornets.
Beating the Wizards is considered a must. They are the worst team in the league, so Portland needs to beat them even if they don't have Ayton.
The Trail Blazers currently sit 4.5 games behind the tenth spot in the West, which is the final play-in spot. They need to make up some ground in a hurry in order to get there.
So far this season, Ayton is averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He is shooting 56.6 percent from the field and just 18.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
