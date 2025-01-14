Where Do Trail Blazers Land in New NBA Power Rankings?
The 13-25 Portland Trail Blazers aren't exactly trying to win this year.
For the fourth consecutive season under head coach Chauncey Billups, Portland is fielding a relatively uncompetitive roster in the fairly deep Western Conference, and is hoping for the forthcoming NBA draft to save them.
That said, the club had a semi-solid showing during its recent five-game road trip away from the Moda Center, going 2-3. In his latest NBA power rankings, NBA.com's John Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers taking a leap, up one spot from No. 25 to No. 24. His previous No. 24-ranked team, the Brooklyn Nets, drops two spots to No. 26, while his former No. 26, the Utah Jazz, is now No. 25.
In one fascinating note that could hurt Portland's trade chances of trading nominal starting forward Jerami Grant, Schuhmann observes that the injured Grant's recent replacement in Billups' starting lineups, Deni Avdija, has played much better than Grant has of late.
"Jerami Grant has missed the last seven games, with Deni Avdija replacing him in the starting lineup," Schuhmann writes. "The two lineups have played almost the same number of minutes (125 vs. 122), with the Avdija lineup having been much better. It outscored the Blazers’ opponents by 8.3 points per 100 possessions over 74 minutes on the five-game trip before Deandre Ayton missed their loss to the Heat over the weekend."
Schuhmann also appreciates the Trail Blazers' improvement conversion rate from beyond the 3-point arc — although he notes it mostly stems from one player in particular.
"The Blazers have shot 36 percent from 3-point range over their last eight games, an improvement from 33 percent before that," Schuhmann notes. "But the improvement is largely about one guy. While everybody else on the team has combined to shoot 60-for-194 (31 percent) from beyond the arc over these last eight games, Anfernee Simons is 39-for-82 (48 percent). Simons’ usage rate has fluctuated over the last five seasons, but his efficiency (true shooting percentage) has been pretty consistent."
Just because the Trail Blazers are in full-on tank mode at this phase of the season, that isn't to say that the team isn't still doing cool stuff. Observe the elite passing in this sequence, from the club's 119-98 blowout loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday.
This hockey assist-heavy sequence was so cool, we had to show it to you twice from two different angles. You're welcome.
Next up for the Trail Blazers is a home matchup against another rebuilding squad, the aforementioned 13-26 Nets, slated for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. PT.
