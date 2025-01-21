Donovan Clingan Injury Status For Blazers vs Heat
Will the Portland Trail Blazers' prized rookie suit up against the newly whole Miami Heat on Tuesday?
According to the Trail Blazers' official PR team on X, No. 7 overall draft pick Donovan Clingan has been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game with a left ankle sprain.
Guard Rayan Rupert will also miss the contest, as he's on assignment with Portland's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix. Two-time All-Defensive Team shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle is still rehabilitating a right ankle sprain, and will have to wait on making his season debut for at least another game.
Forward Kris Murray is questionable with a chest contusion. Veteran trade chips Anfernee Simons (right elbow strain) and Robert Williams III (left ankle soreness) are also questionable.
According to the NBA's latest injury report, three Miami players are slated to sit out: swingman Josh Richardson (right heel inflammation), guard Dru Smith (left Achilles surgery recovery), and young two-way guard Isaiah Stevens (on assignment to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami's G League affiliate squad).
Missing out on Clingan in particular could prove costly against Miami, especially if Williams sits out. The Trail Blazers would sacrifice a lot of size on the block.
The 7-foot-2 big man hasn't played since Portland's 132-114 blowout against the Brooklyn Nets on January 14. That game was somewhat emblematic of his 2024-25 NBA debut season, in that he scored just four points on 1-of-1 field goal shooting and 2-of-2 foul line shooting, while pulling down 14 rebounds, dishing out two dimes, swiping two steals and blocking one shot.
Clingan, fresh off of winning two titles with the University of Connecticut Huskies, has proven to be an efficient rebounder and defender around the rim, if a limited offensive player.
On the year for the 14-28 Trail Blazers, he's averaging 5.6 points on .537/.300/.735 shooting splits (that 3-point rate arrives on a low-volume 0.6 triple tries), 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 0.6 assists and 0.5 steals a night across 31 healthy contests (eight starts).
