Former Blazers Center Earns Major Hall of Fame Honor
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't always had a lot of depth at the center position. While they have four centers heading into next season, currently on the roster, they didn't use to have that kind of depth.
Portland had to sign Cody Zeller for one year back in the 2021-22 season after injuries took their toll at that spot. Zeller has played for four different teams in his NBA career.
Zeller has played for 11 seasons, but hasn't played since the 2023-24 season. He was on the Pelicans' and Rockets' roster last season, but didn't see any action. He was a fantastic college player, though.
Zeller played collegiately at Indiana University and ended up playing well enough to be the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He helped lead the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament in both of the years he played.
It was recently announced that Zeller is getting a huge honor from IU, as he will be inducted into their Athletics Hall of Fame in the Fall.
While he only played one season in Portland, he played hard in the limited opportunity he was given. He was able to provide a lift off the bench when it came to rebounding.
Zeller wasn't quite able to live up to his fourth overall billing, mainly because of injuries. He never played more than 62 games after his third year in the league, which kept him from developing as a player.
The Trail Blazers appreciated his contribution in that season, but he was only able to play 27 games for them. He just never quite expanded his game to the 3-point line, which made it hard for him to earn time.
There's still a chance that Zeller gets picked up by a team in the middle of the season if they suffer an injury at the center spot. He did play in the NBA Finals for the Miami Heat a few years back.
In the one season he played in Portland, Zeller averaged 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. For his career, he is averaging 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
