Blazers’ $134.4 Million All-Star Guard Calls Yang Hansen a ‘Superstar’
The Portland Trail Blazers seem to have a star in the making with No. 16 overall pick Yang Hansen.
According to Jrue Holiday, not only has Hansen already been a superstar, but deserves the added attention.
“He’s been a superstar. He’s been hooping. We were talking about it earlier, how much media he’s had in Vegas. He deserves it. He’s been doing his thing. I’m not sure anybody saw how well he would play, but he’s been playing well. I’m excited.”
The 19-year-old seven-footer from Zibo, China already has a bit of professional experience (96 games to be exact), averaging 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game as a member of the Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese Basketball Association.
In this past Summer League showcase, Hansen averaged 10.8 points, 5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 blocks in four games. He averaged a 45.7 percent field goal percentage, and even went 33.3 percent from the 3-point line.
This isn't the first NBA star to pour praise on Hansen as Kawhi Leonard recently hopped on a call with Hansen as he shared some advice to the young center.
"Once you get a few more games under your belt, it'll slow down," Leonard said.
Hansen also seemed to bring up what Holiday pointed out regarding the kind of media attention he received in Las Vegas.
"Everyone's just coming out, 'Oh, photo, photo, photo!' [They] don't even know who I am," said Hansen. "[They] say, 'You are so tall!"
Hansen was drafted not out in center stage with his own table, as is common for the top prospects, but was sitting in the stands with the rest of the basketball community watching the NBA Draft. It seems to be indicative of what he has been doing on the court.
From an underestimated and relatively unknown player sitting in the stands, Hansen emerged in an all white, show-stopping suit, to meet commissioner Adam Silver and have his moment. Perhaps Hansen will continue proving critics wrong and keep ascending towards superstardom.
