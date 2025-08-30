Former Blazers Coach Suddenly Passes Away at 73
A Portland Trail Blazers family member has headed into the locker room for the last time.
Longtime former assistant coach Kim Hughes has died, aged 73. Ex-Portland reserve center Meyers Leonard reflected on his death via an extended Instagram post.
"You were like a father. You were my coach," Leonard wrote. "You loved me unconditionally. You pushed me, but always followed up with an arm around me. You taught me about basketball, but more importantly, about life. You were a great father and husband, and that’s what I admired most about you. I’ve never seen someone deal with so much heartache and pain, yet you never complained, and always found a way through. You were a straight shooter and as truthful as it gets, yet you knew how to love and protect me. It’s hard to believe you’re gone, and I love you so much Kim Hughes."
Leonard revealed that he spent one of Hughes' last days alive with him, reflecting on his long-term impact.
"I will never forget the day that we had yesterday. We talked man to man, and really, more like father to son. We laughed, we talked about all of our amazing memories together, you ate a little of your favorite foods, you had a smile on your face that I’ll never forget, and we just simply spent quality time with your family," Leonard added. "When I helped lay you down for bed last night, I didn’t think it would be my last time ever talking to you. We gave each other a big hug, which almost felt to me like every last bit of strength you had. We met eye to eye and I told you that I loved you so much and that I would see you again in the morning. You told me you loved me so much, and that God willing, I would see you again in the morning. Man.. what I would do to tell you that I love you just one last time."
Leonard, a 7-footer out of Illinois, spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Trail Blazers, from 2012-19. In 393 regular season bouts for the Trail Blazers (42 starts), Leonard averaged 5.6 points on .479/.385/.828 shooting splits, 3.7 boards, and 0.9 assists.
"I promise to carry on your memory," Leonard noted. "I promise that some day my two boys will know about Kim Hughes, when they’re old enough to understand. I promise to be there for your wife and children, just as you would for me, if roles were reversed for you and I right now."
As a player, Hughes suited up for the ABA's New York Nets and then the post-merger New Jersey Nets, plus the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers. Hughes was an assistant coach with Portland from 2012-15, but was let go by former team president Neil Olshey when he accidentally revealed that All-Star big man LaMarcus Aldridge was jetting as a free agent.
Aldridge linked up with Kawhi Leonard and Tim Duncan on the San Antonio Spurs. That club won 67 games in 2015-16 but got trounced in the second round of the playoffs by the Kevin Durant-era Oklahoma City Thunder.
