Former Blazers Guard Signs With Eastern Conference Contender
Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Terence Davis has signed a deal with Eastern Conference powerhouse the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Athletic's Eric Nehm shared the news via Twitter/X.
Davis was never on the Blazers' standard roster or a two-way player, but he was on their G League affiliate team, the Rip City Remix. Davis joined the Rip City Remix in Dec. 2023 but left a month later due to a ruptured Achilles in mid-Jan. 2024, which cut his year short. He is now in the latter stages of his comeback from that injury.
Davis played in only three games for the Remix and averaged 21.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range and 49 percent from the field.
He did not play in the NBA or the G League for the remainder of the season.
The Bucks are adding him to their training camp while out at the University of California, Irvine. After working out with the team in August, the Bucks are signing the undrafted guard to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Davis last played in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings in the 2022-23 season. He played in 64 games with the squad, averaging 6.7 points per game and shooting 42.3 percent from the field. The Kings opted not to bring him back after Davis played out the two-year deal given to him in 2021.
An Exhibit 10 deal is a non-guaranteed contract that allows a team to bring a player to training camp. Davis' spot on the team is not guaranteed, but if he makes a great impression on the Bucks, then anything can happen. It also gives that team the player's G League rights and the player a slight cash bonus if they log enough appearances with their G League affiliate that season.
Davis was an undrafted player out of Ole Miss in the 2019 NBA Draft. He signed a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2019 with a full guarantee in year one. He was named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team after playing 72 games and averaging 7.5 points and 16.8 minutes per game. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting.
He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Raptors before being traded to the Kings in the 2021 offseason. If things work out, the Bucks could be his third NBA team in his short career.
