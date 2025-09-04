Former Blazers Wing Leaves Portland to Sign with East Contender
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a lot of young guards and forwards playing for them over the last few years.
It seems that they have finally decided who they want to keep on their roster moving forward and who they believe will be able to grow into bigger roles with the team.
Justin Minaya was one of the young forwards who were with the Blazers for each of the last three years. He has now found a new home in the Eastern Conference.
More news: Trail Blazers Earn Strong Praise From Insider For Roster Construction
Former Blazers forward signs with the Magic
Minaya has now signed with the Orlando Magic, as he hopes to continue his NBA career with another young team looking to make a leap this season.
While the Magic did not announce what kind of contract Minaya signed, it's likely that he will spend most of his time playing in the G League. He is not ready to play a lot of minutes for a team that is trying to win the East next year.
Minaya has bounced back and forth between the G League and the NBA in his NBA career so far, which is likely why the Trail Blazers let him go. They are trying to make the playoffs this year.
That's why the Blazers are okay with having him go elsewhere. There wasn't going to be a spot on the roster for him with some of the other young guys they are trying to develop.
More news: Blazers Forward Predicted to Take ‘Big Leap’ By Insider
Former Trail Blazers forward will have to struggle to stay in the NBA
Minaya will have a lot of work ahead of him in order to stay in the NBA for an extended period of time. His shooting just hasn't gotten to the level that he can be trusted with real NBA minutes.
Minaya plays with a large amount of effort, but that's not enough. He will now likely spend most of the season in Osceloa instead of Orlando, which might be good for him.
In three seasons with the Trail Blazers, Minaya averaged 1.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He shot 31.4 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.