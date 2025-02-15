How Did Blazers’ Toumani Camara Do in NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge?
The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend is in full swing, and the weekend's first event kicked off on Friday, the NBA All-Star Rising Stars game.
As usual, the event begins on Friday, which gives the best and youngest players in the league a chance to take center stage.
The NBA decided to switch things up this year as they selected from a pool of players that features a combination of rookies, sophomores, and G League standouts. The NBA players were selected by the coaches, while the G League players were chosen by the league office.
This year's games featured four teams, and one of the players who represented the Portland Trail Blazers was second-year forward Toumani Camara.
Camara's team, Team M, lost to Team G League in the semifinals.
While that was the case, Camara did solid work. He recorded eight points on 2-for-5 shooting from the field, two rebounds, and one block in 12 minutes of action.
Camara tallied the second-highest scoring mark on the squad, but Team G League's Leonard Miller went for a team-high 14 points to help put Team M away Friday.
Camara has emerged as a key contributor for the Trail Blazers in his second season, starting in each of his 53 appearances.
The 2023 second-rounder has established himself as a key member of the team, and that should continue to be the case as we approach the second half of the season.
In the season, Camara is averaging 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes.
The Blazers have been one of the more surprising teams in the league thus far. Projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, Portland has turned this fortunes around and currently sits only five games below the 10th seed for the play-in tournament.
The Blazers will have a long way to go to do just that, but if they can continue their stellar play, who knows what can happen.
Portland ended the first half of the season on a three-game losing streak after winning six games in a row.
The next time we see Camara and the Blazers, we'll be at home in Feb. 20 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
More Trail Blazers: Former Blazers Star Carmelo Anthony Named as Finalist For 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame
Blazers G League Forward Drops 33 Point Double-Double in Incredible Outing
Are Blazers Playoff Dreams Over Following Recent Slump?Are Blazers Playoff Dreams Over Following Recent Slump?
For more Trail Blazers news, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI