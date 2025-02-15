Former Blazers Star Carmelo Anthony Named as Finalist For 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has narrowed its class of 2025 to 17 finalists, and in that small list is one former Portland Trail Blazers star.
Alongside the likes of Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, and Marques Johnson is none other than forward Carmelo Anthony.
While he is most well-known for his tenures with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, Anthony also spent a memorable period with the Trail Blazers from 2019-2021.
Anthony spent the 2019-20 NBA season as a starter for Portland, averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. He was the fifth-highest scorer on the team.
In the 2020-21 NBA season, Anthony was moved to the bench but remained the fifth-highest scorer on the team. He averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.
In his total time with the Trail Blazers, Anthony played 127 games, 61 of which he started. He averaged 28.3 minutes played, 14.3 points, 4.6 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. In his final season with the team, he came in seventh place in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting.
Anthony would join the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021-22 NBA season, which would end up being his last year in the league.
Anthony is largely considered one of the best scorers in NBA history, having averaged 22.5 points over 19 years. He also recorded 6.2 total rebounds, 2.7 assists, one steal, and 0.5 blocks per game over his career.
In those 19 years, Anthony played with the Nuggets, Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Trail Blazers, and Lakers.
Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star and was named to the NBA All-Rookie team (2004), the All-NBA Second Team twice, the All-NBA Third Team four times, and the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
In 2013, Anthony led the league in scoring, averaging 28.7 points per game. In 2014, he led the league in minutes played with 38.7 minutes per game.
Anthony also experienced massive success outside the NBA. In his single year at Syracuse, Anthony won the NCAA championship and was named NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. His jersey number was retired by Syracuse.
Anthony also won three Olympic gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016 as well as a bronze medal in 2004.
