Blazers G League Forward Drops 33 Point Double-Double in Incredible Outing
In a thrilling 121-116 victory for the Rip City Remix over the Iowa Wolves, Alex Reese delivered a standout performance that not only led his team to victory but also showcased his potential as a rising talent in the basketball world.
With the Portland Trail Blazers off for NBA All-Star Weekend, the G League affiliate proved to be more than up for the challenge.
More Trail Blazers: Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Week 17 Pickups
Despite a late-game surge from Iowa, which saw a 15-point lead dwindle down to just one, the Remix responded with a decisive 10-0 run to secure the win.
The Iowa Wolves, led by 46 points from El Ellis and 12 from Skylar Mays, put up a tough fight, but Reese’s performance was too much to overcome.
The Remix forward was named Player of the Game, putting up 33 points on 12-20 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds. His most impressive stat was his sharpshooting from beyond the arc, where he went 8-13, a vital contribution to his team's success.
Reese’s journey to the G League wasn’t straightforward, but his growth as a player is a testament to his determination and work ethic.
More Trail Blazers: History of Trail Blazers in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
After playing college basketball for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Reese went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite the setback, he continued honing his skills and found a home with the Rip City Remix, the Blazers' G League affiliate.
The transition from college basketball to the pros can be challenging, but Reese has continued to develop into a versatile and reliable player on the court.
Reese's skill set stands out, particularly his outside shooting.
His ability to stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting makes him an intriguing prospect for NBA teams in need of shooting depth. His 8-13 performance from deep against the Iowa Wolves demonstrated his range and confidence, making him a valuable asset for any offense.
In addition to his shooting, Reese brings a solid rebounding presence and a well-rounded game. His physicality and energy allow him to compete on both ends of the floor, and he can switch between positions to create mismatches.
With his blend of shooting ability, athleticism, and work ethic, Reese has the tools to help improve an NBA roster, particularly as a stretch-forward.
He could provide valuable minutes off the bench or serve as a rotation player for teams looking to add depth. As his game continues to develop, it’s clear that Reese has the potential to make an impact on the NBA stage in the near future.
More Trail Blazers:
Blazers Notes: Clingan Posts Epic Stat Line, Buyout Market Plans, Playoff DreamsBlazers Notes: Clingan Posts Epic Stat Line, Buyout Market Plans, Playoff Dreams
Are Blazers Playoff Dreams Over Following Recent Slump?Are Blazers Playoff Dreams Over Following Recent Slump?
For more Trail Blazers news, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI