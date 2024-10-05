Blazers Injury Report: 3 Players Won't Participate in Fan Fest Saturday
Ahead of their annual "Fan Fest" celebration Saturday, it was revealed that three Portland Trail Blazers standouts will be sidelined with injuries. The event will feature a Blazers scrimmage, music and contests.
According to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, third-year shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is dealing with a left shoulder injury, while former two-time All-Defensive swingman Matisse Thybulle has a right knee ailment. They'll be joining reserve center Robert Williams III on the sideline. Though Fentress lists Williams' injury as a knee problem, it was reported elsewhere that he incurred a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and is set to miss at least the next two weeks.
Fentress notes that Sharpe and Thybulle's recovery timelines will be determined following additional assessment.
“They want to see a good show and see us out there and see what we’ve been working on all the summer,” Ayton said, per Fentress in another piece. “We just got to tell Chauncey to make sure we save our legs."
Fentress notes that the Trail Blazers have been through six practices in four days recently, with training camp fully under way. It makes sense that head coach Chauncey Billups wants to maximize his time with the team now, as in-season there is often not time for more than a walkthrough, but six practices in four days feels like an excessive tally. Especially if players are already dropping like flies.
Rookies are required to perform live music following the scrimmage. Fentress notes that former 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson capably sang a cover of Mary J. Blige's“Family Affair" — no small feat.
Rookie Blazers center Donovan Clingan, selected with the No. 7 pick this year out of the University of Connecticut, is hoping for similar success at this year's event.
“He is set to pick himself a song,” Billups said. “So, we’ll see what happens there. I told him to just learn from Scoot. Scoot had a concert last year.”
The Blazers' 2024 Fan Fest tips off on Saturday at the Moda Center. The arena will open up to guests at 1 p.m. PT, while the on-court player festivities are slated for 2 p.m.
Portland is a team in flux, following a 21-61 season last year and some intriguing-but-limited personnel moves this summer. But its connection in the community seems as strong as ever.
