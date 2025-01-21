Is Anfernee Simons Playing? Full Blazers vs Heat Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to get a winning streak going on Tuesday when they get set to take on the Miami Heat in what will be the first of a three-game road trip.
The Blazers will look for their 15th win of the season in their last matchup against the Heat this season.
Last week, the Blazers dropped their contest to the Heat, 119-98. It was a game to forget, and the Blazers hope to get their revenge tonight.
Luckily, the Blazers will have their star guard and longest-tenured Blazer, Anfernee Simons.
The Blazers were without Simons in their last contest on Sunday, the second leg of their back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls. Scoot Henderson, his replacement in the starting lineup, was impressive in that outing.
He recorded a team-high 25 points, along with eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals, and three triples across 38 minutes on Sunday.
The last time Simons was on the court, he was less than impressive as he recorded 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal while shooting 38.5 percent from the field in their 125-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Simons has been quite solid this season, averaging 18.0 points per game, which ranks second on the team, along with 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 42 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three in 38 games and 31.9 minutes of action.
The Blazers will search for their sixth win away from the Moda Center as the Heat will look for their 12th win in front of their home crowd.
Portland will be without two key players: rookie center Donovan Clingan and shooting guard Matisse Thybulle, who has yet to play this season.
The Blazers are massive underdogs in this matchup with a +10.5 spread.
Miami is sixth in the NBA, averaging 14.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.0 percent from deep.
The Blazers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game, led by Deandre Ayton, averaging 2.9.
The Blazers have a 3-7 record in their last 10 games. They are averaging 107.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.2 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.
