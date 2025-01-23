Is Donovan Clingan Playing? Blazers Full Injury Report vs Magic Released
The Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up to take on the Orlando Magic later today and they could be missing a few key pieces to the roster. Portland has listed multiple players on the injury report ahead of this game, including rookie center Donovan Clingan.
Clingan has been ruled out for this contest as he is still dealing with an ankle sprain that he suffered. Portland will need to go forward against the Magic without their key rookie big man.
Clingan has shown a lot of promise this season and has vaulted himself into the young core of the Trail Blazers. The rookie has especially shown a strong skillset on the defensive side of the ball, helping to anchor the Portland defense.
For the year, he has averaged 5.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. The team knew he was strong defensively when they drafted him but he has been even better than advertised.
Without Clingan in the lineup, Portland will go forward with center Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, and Duop Reath. However, Ayton could also miss this contest and he is currently listed as questionable for the game against Orlando.
The Trail Blazers normally use their strong size to the advantage but they could be down multiple pieces in this game. Portland is coming off a big win over the Miami Heat and they have won two straight entering this contest with the Magic.
If Ayton can't go, the Trail Blazers would be very shorthanded against a gritty Magic team. Ayton was crucial for Portland in the win over the Heat in recent days.
“To me, that was his best game of the year,” Billups told reporters at the Kaseya Center. “He was physically imposing out there tonight. He was ‘Dominayton’ tonight. He really was ... He was a beast. I was really proud of him.”
If Ayton can play, it would be a massive boost to the chances of Portland to take down the Magic. Orlando has fallen down the Eastern Conference standings a little over the last few weeks but that has been mainly due to injuries.
Orlando has shown itself to be a tough team to play against so the Trail Blazers will have a challenge on their hands tonight. We should know closer to the game start whether Ayton will suit up for this matchup.
