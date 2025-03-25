Is Donovan Mitchell Playing vs Blazers? Cavaliers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to make a late-season push for the playoffs. Despite being as far back as 13th in the Western Conference standings, they have made a surprising comeback.
Portland is now just three games back from the tenth spot in the West. They are making a push as hard as they can to make that final play-in spot.
The Trail Blazers are in the middle of the hardest part of their schedule. Despite this being the final game of a seven-game homestand, they have had to play some of the best teams in the league.
Portland has to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the final game of that homestand. The Cavs are still the best team in the Eastern Conference and could be the best team in the NBA.
Their best player has found himself on the injury report ahead of this big matchup. Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report with a left groin injury.
Mitchell has been ruled out of this game because of left groin injury management. That means that other guys will have to step up in his absence.
The Blazers are happy to see Mitchell out for this game. This will give them an easier chance to win this game. Still, it won't be easy to beat the Cavs.
Portland has just ten games left to make up a three-game deficit. The Blazers are hoping to get some big wins so that they can get that final play-in spot.
Portland has a lot of injuries of their own that they have to get through. They are down to their third-string center, so that will be tough for them as the rest of the season winds down.
The Cavs are in a bit of a slide, so they are trying to hold onto the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They are more focused on keeping their guys healthy for the playoffs, though.
So far this season, Mitchell is averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
