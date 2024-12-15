Is Robert Williams III Playing? Full Blazers Injury Report vs Suns
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to get to the win column after their tough loss on Friday and their mini-bye during the week.
The Blazers will seek their ninth win of the season, but it won't be easy as they'll likely face a healthy Phoneix Suns team.The Suns come into the contest relatively healthy compared to the Blazers, who could be without two of their top centers.
Blazers center Deandre Ayton is ruled out due to an illness. However, Robert Williams III, the other center who could miss Sunday's game, was listed as questionable due to reconditioning.
Williams cleared the concussion protocol earlier this week, but the big man is going through the process of recovering his conditioning to play. Williams III will indeed suit up for Portland.
With him available, Donovan Clingan, Duop Reath, Williams III, and Jabari Walker will log all the minutes available at the center position.
Williams was back at practice on Thursday prior to being ruled out for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams appears to be in good spirits after suffering a severe fall on Nov. 25 against the Memphis Grizzlies that caused him to get a concussion.
When he spoke to the media on Thursday, Williams addressed his fall and his time in concussion protocol.
“It’s one of the most sensitive things to deal with in sports, so you’ve got to be careful,” Williams said after practice on Thursday, per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report . “It was scary, but it’s part of the game. When you take a fall like that, you have to slow down and go through all the tests. Nobody wants to get injured.”
“I was in a daze,” Williams said. “Nausea, headaches, stuff like that. I didn’t feel terrible. I’ve seen people with worse concussions than mine, for sure. But it slowed me down.”
Even with Williams playing, eyes will likely be on Clingan.
Clingan suffered a severe injury and has just returned from a Grade 2 MCL sprain that sidelines him for three weeks.
The rookie center has proven that he can be a pillar to the Blazers team and is looking to find the right pieces as they build for their future.
The Blazers are heavy road underdogs as they have a +11.5 spread, according to ESPN Bet.
