Jamal Murray Playing Status For Blazers vs Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to take on the Denver Nuggets for their 54th game of the 2024-25 season.
The Blazers have been one of the hottest and best teams in the past weeks. Portland is playing with its hair on fire, and they have a chance to continue their dominant performance, but it won't be easy as they will face the Nuggets in this matchup.
Not only will they have to deal with Nikola Jokic tonight, but they will likely have to deal with Jokic's sidekick, Jamal Murray.
Murray is listed as probable for Monday's matchup and will likely be on the court tonight.
Murray is expected to suit up on Monday while he deals with left knee inflammation.
In the unlikely event that the 27-year-old is sidelined, Jalen Pickett and Christian Braun will likely see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Murray has averaged 22.2 points, 7.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals across 36.4 minutes per contest.
Murray was great in his most recent appearance on Saturday in the win over the Phoenix Suns. In that game, Murray notched 30 points on 12-for-23 shooting from the field, three rebounds, five assists, one block, and two steals across 38 minutes during their 122-105 win.
After sitting out Thursday's game due to a minor knee issue, Murray appeared to be 100 percent healthy in his return as he led all scorers on the night while setting a new season high in made threes.
The 27-year-old guard has scored at least 30 points in three of his last six appearances.
The way he is playing as of late, the Blazers may be in for a long night.
In the season, Murray has been healthy and available for most of it. He has played in 46 games while averaging 20.4 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three in 36.0 minutes of action.
The Blazers are huge underdogs in this matchup with a +9.5 spread.
The Trail Blazers are 4-6 against the rest of their division. Portland is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring, averaging just 108.8 points per game while shooting 45.0 percent.
The Blazers will look for their second win over the Nuggets this season, as they beat them on Dec. 19, 126-124.
