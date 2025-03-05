Jaylen Brown Injury Status For Blazers vs Celtics
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to try to make an unlikely push to the playoffs. They have won five of their last six games as they try to take over the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings.
Currently, the Trail Blazers are four games behind the Mavericks for the tenth spot in the West. They are still trying to get themselves into that final play-in spot.
They now have to take on the Boston Celtics in order to try to keep their run going. Boston is the second-best team in the Eastern Conference and is trying to keep it that way.
Portland has had to deal with a lot of injuries this season, but they have found a way to persevere to the point that they are not out of the playoff run. It's still unlikely, but they aren't out of it.
Jaylen Brown is one of Boston's best players. He's also been one of their most durable players over the last few years.
He has found himself on the injury report ahead of this game against Portland. He is listed as questionable due to a non-Covid illness.
Brown is playing at an All-NBA level this season. After winning the Finals MVP, he has followed that up with another solid performance.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 23.2 points, six rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
Portland certainly doesn't feel bad for anyone missing games due to injury. They are still going to be missing some of their starters for this game, as well.
If the Blazers are able to win this game, they are in good shape. This starts a brutal stretch of games for them in which they play some of the best teams in the league.
Following this game against Boston, they take on Oklahoma City, Detroit, Golden State, and the Knicks. Those are some of the best teams in the NBA.
Portland is in the middle of a seven-game road trip. So far, they are 4-1 on that trip. They are doing what they need to do to keep their postseason hopes alive.
