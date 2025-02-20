Jerami Grant Injury Status for Blazers vs Lakers
Will 3-and-D Portland Trail Blazers power forward Jerami Grant suit up against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, for Portland's first game back from the All-Star break?
Per the league's latest injury report, Grant is considered questionable to play through a sore right knee. Reserve point guard Scoot Henderson is questionable to play through a right ankle sprain.
Starting center Deandre Ayton, meanwhile, is out for at least the next three weeks with a strained left calf. One of his top backups, Robert Williams III, is questionable with a sore right knee. Should both Williams and Ayton sit, that would put even more pressure on rookie five Donovan Clingan, who's been starting in Ayton's stead.
More Portland Trail Blazers: Can Trail Blazers Still Make Late Playoff Push Following All-Star Break?
Two-way players Bryce McGowens and Justin Minaya are away from the team, working with Portland's NBAGL affiliate club, the Rip City Remix — as is new acquisition Sidy Cissoko. Two-time All-Defensive Team small forward/shooting guard Matisse Thybulle has yet to make his season debut, and will wait at least another game as he recovers from his right ankle sprain. It's quickly looking like a lost season for the veteran Aussie.
More Portland Trail Blazers: Portland Given Surprising Landing Spot on NBA Franchise Valuation List
Los Angeles has yet to reveal its first injury report of the day, but All-Stars LeBron James (foot injury) and Luka Doncic (calf strain) have lingering injuries and played big minutes in a 100-97 heartbreaker against the Charlotte Hornets just last night, so it's possible both players could sit out on the second evening of a back-to-back slate.
More Portland Trail Blazers:
Should Portland Give Head Coach Chauncey Billups a New Contract Extension?
Trail Blazers Called Out for 'Bonkers' Decision to Make Zero Deadline Trades
Trail Blazers Sign New Guard Following Inactive Trade Deadline
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Portland Trail Blazers On SI.