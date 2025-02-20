Jerami Grant Injury Status for Blazers vs Lakers

Will the 3-and-D forward suit up against a team that's long been linked to him in trade?

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will 3-and-D Portland Trail Blazers power forward Jerami Grant suit up against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, for Portland's first game back from the All-Star break?

Per the league's latest injury report, Grant is considered questionable to play through a sore right knee. Reserve point guard Scoot Henderson is questionable to play through a right ankle sprain.

Starting center Deandre Ayton, meanwhile, is out for at least the next three weeks with a strained left calf. One of his top backups, Robert Williams III, is questionable with a sore right knee. Should both Williams and Ayton sit, that would put even more pressure on rookie five Donovan Clingan, who's been starting in Ayton's stead.

More Portland Trail Blazers: Can Trail Blazers Still Make Late Playoff Push Following All-Star Break?

Two-way players Bryce McGowens and Justin Minaya are away from the team, working with Portland's NBAGL affiliate club, the Rip City Remix — as is new acquisition Sidy Cissoko. Two-time All-Defensive Team small forward/shooting guard Matisse Thybulle has yet to make his season debut, and will wait at least another game as he recovers from his right ankle sprain. It's quickly looking like a lost season for the veteran Aussie.

More Portland Trail Blazers: Portland Given Surprising Landing Spot on NBA Franchise Valuation List

Los Angeles has yet to reveal its first injury report of the day, but All-Stars LeBron James (foot injury) and Luka Doncic (calf strain) have lingering injuries and played big minutes in a 100-97 heartbreaker against the Charlotte Hornets just last night, so it's possible both players could sit out on the second evening of a back-to-back slate.

More Portland Trail Blazers:

Should Portland Give Head Coach Chauncey Billups a New Contract Extension?

Trail Blazers Called Out for 'Bonkers' Decision to Make Zero Deadline Trades

Trail Blazers Sign New Guard Following Inactive Trade Deadline

For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Portland Trail Blazers On SI.

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Clyde, Rick Barry, and Pistol Pete Now these players, could never be beat.

Home/News