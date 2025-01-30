Jerami Grant Injury Status for Blazers vs Magic
The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Orlando Magic for the first and only time this year.
The Balzers will look to earn their 19th win of the season and sixth in their last seven games.
However, the Blazers may be without their top veteran forward, Jermai Grant. Grant is listed as questionable due to right ankle soreness.
Blazers' insider Sean Highkin shared via X.
Grant suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
He appeared to injure his ankle in the first half, though he started the second half before taking a seat with 10:04 remaining in the third quarter.
Grant finished the game with eight points on 2-for-4 shooting from the field and one assist across 16 minutes. Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara will likely fill most of the minutes if he were to miss Thursday's contest.
Grant has not had the best of campaigns this season. He is averaging 14.5 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 38 percent from the field and from three in 36 games and 31.9 minutes of action.
He is viewed as one of the top players who could get traded as we approach the deadline. The Blazers would love to get him off their roster, but he will be tough to move on from due to his poor play and hefty contract.
The 30-year-old was awful in his last full game. On Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he only recorded two points in 29 minutes, as well as two rebounds, three assists, and committed five fouls.
The former second-round pick has regressed significantly for the past three years, and it is unclear if another team will play the price the Blazers have for him on the trade market.
Only time will tell.
Nonetheless, the Blazers will search for their 11th win at the Moda Center.
Orlando will aim to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Magic take on Portland.
Portland is ninth in the Western Conference with 48.0 points per game in the paint, led by Deandre Ayton, who is averaging 10.7.
The Magic are 9-15 on the road and are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring, averaging only 104.1 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent.
The Blazers will have their hands full against a Magic team that currently sits as the seventh seed in the East.
