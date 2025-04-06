Jerami Grant Injury Status for Blazers vs Spurs
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to host the San Antonio Spurs for the second and final time this season. This will be their fourth and final matchup of the regular season as the season comes to a close.
There is one week left in the season, and as things stand, neither of these teams will be playing in the postseason. The Blazers still have a puncher's chance, but they will need a ton of help from the teams in front of them in the standings.
Nonetheless, the Blazers will look to come out on top and keep their playoff hopes alive for at least another day.
The Blazers are home favorites in this one. However, they could likely be without their top forward, Jerami Grant. Grant has been listed as doubtful due to a knee issue for Sunday's game.
Grant appears likely to miss his 14th consecutive game for the Trail Blazers as he continues to deal with a right knee injury. If he's officially ruled out against San Antonio, Shaedon Sharpe is expected to continue taking on a larger role in his absence.
Grant last played on March 9 against the Detroit Pistons. The Blazers lost in that matchup, but Grant was solid, recording 25 points, two rebounds, and one assist in 36 minutes of action.
In the season, Grant has been mediocre for the most part, especially when you consider how much the Blazers are paying him. Grant is averaging 14.4 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three in 47 games and 32.4 minutes of action.
The Blazers will look for their 35th win in the season.
The Trail Blazers hold a 17-31 record in conference play and have gone 20-14 in games where they commit fewer turnovers than their opponents, despite averaging 15.0 turnovers per contest.
Meanwhile, the Spurs sit at 21-27 in Western Conference matchups. San Antonio ranks eighth in the conference in scoring with 114.0 points per game while connecting on 46.5 percent of their field goal attempts.
Portland has been treading water recently, going 5-5 over their last 10 games. During that stretch, they’ve put up 113.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.5 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game, while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor. On the defensive end, they’ve allowed an average of 112.8 points.
