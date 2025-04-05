Poor Coaching Decision Could Cost Blazers a Chance to Make the Playoffs
The Portland Trail Blazers have been trying to make an unlikely push for the playoffs since the trade deadline. They didn't make any moves at the deadline to improve the roster, though.
Since that moment in time, the Blazers have been trying to win games with who they have on their roster right now. They clearly believe that they can win with this group.
Heading into a critical game against the Chicago Bulls, the Blazers were just two and a half games behind the Kings for the final play-in spot. They needed a win to pull even closer.
Read more: Celtics, Hornets Games Could Kill Blazers' Postseason Hopes
The Blazers are a team that has to beat the other bad teams. Even though the Bulls will play in the play-in, they qualify as a bad team.
It looked like the Blazers were going to beat the Bulls before a terrible coaching decision by Chauncey Billups ruined their shot. He decided to sub out Deni Avdija during a critical moment of the game.
Despite having a chance to beat the Bulls and keep their playoff hopes alive, Avdija was taken out of the game. Now, they are all but eliminated from a chance to make the play-in and own that tenth spot in the Western Conference standings.
Because of that loss, the Blazers now sit three and a half games behind the Kings with just four games left. While they aren't mathematically eliminated yet, they will be soon.
Winning that game would have given them a chance to make the playoffs. Now, the shift into trying to figure out who they are going to draft and what offseason moves they will make.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers Legend Carmelo Anthony Inducted into Pro Basketball Hall of Fame
Portland has some tough decisions to make. They have to figure out who is going to be part of their core moving forward.
It certainly looks like Avidja will remain as one of those players. He has played some of the best basketball of his career this season.
So far this season, Avdija is averaging 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He is shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers Notes: Playoff Hopes Dire, Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons Injury Status, More
New Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Send Out Center to Lakers
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.