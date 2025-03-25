Jerami Grant Injury Status for Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers
Will veteran Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant suit up against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday?
That's the question plaguing many Portland fans ahead of a critical matchup in Portland's surprising postseason push.
Grant has been on the shelf with right knee tendinitis since Portland's 119-112 loss to Grant's old team, the Detroit Pistons, on March 9. In that game, the 6-foot-7 Syracuse product scored 25 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor (all of his makes were 3-point attempts, of which he took 11), two rebounds, and one assist.
According to the league's latest injury report, Grant is considered doubtful to suit up — an upgrade from being ruled out, yes, but certainly nothing to write home about.
Centers Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III are both out. Ayton has been on the shelf for a month-and-a-half with a strained left calf, while Williams remains on the shelf for the rest of the regular season with a left knee injury.
Second-year Portland shooting guard Rayan Rupert — a non-rotation player — had been on assignment to the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix. Portland has now recalled Rupert, however.
Guard Dalano Banton has been listed as questionable with an illness.
For the Cavaliers, All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is out with a left groin injury, while Jaylon Tyson is out with a left knee bone bruise. Two-way players Emoni Bates, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and Luke Travers are with the club's NBAGL squad, the Cleveland Charge.
Portland is catching Cleveland at a convenient time. The 57-14 Cavaliers have just recovered from a rare four-game losing streak, having blown out the Utah Jazz 120-91 on Sunday. The 32-40 Trail Blazers are three games behind the 35-37 Phoenix Suns, the Western Conference's No. 10 seed, and Dallas Mavericks, the West's No. 11 seed.
In 47 healthy bouts, Grant has been averaging 14.4 points on .373/.365/.849 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 assists a night. That's his lowest-scoring output since his 2019-20 season with Denver, and his least efficient field goal conversion rate since his 2014-15 rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
