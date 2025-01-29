Khris Middleton Injury Status for Bucks vs Blazers
Will former three-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton, now a sixth man, suit up against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night?
Middleton scored a season-high 22 points off the bench on Monday night, in a 125-110 blowout over the lowly Utah Jazz. Bucks All-Stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way in the victory, scoring 35 points apiece.
With the defeat, Utah sank to a 10-34 record on the season, giving the Jazz the second-best odds of nabbing the top pick in this summer's star-studded 2025 NBA Draft. The Bucks' victory, their eighth in its last 10 games, improved the No. 4-seeded Bucks to a 26-18 record in the Eastern Conference.
Middleton hasn't been nearly as big a part of his Bucks' success this season as many pundits, fans, and teammates alike may have hoped he would be, given his generous $31.7 million contract this year.
The Bucks have been holding the 33-year-old vet out of back-to-back games thus far this season. The Texas A&M product had surgery on both his ankles during the 2024 offseason, and Milwaukee has been carefully monitoring his health this year.
For a while, he was on a minutes limit.
Surprisingly, he was considered probable to suit up, per anearlier NBA injury report.
Missing Middleton would normally be dangerous for the Bucks' scoring, but against a tanking Trail Blazers club it wouldn't necessarily be much of an issue. Happily for Milwaukee, the Bucks won't have to worry about that after all.
The Bucks finally have announced Middleton's status against Portland. He's going to suit up for his first back-to-back of the year.
This year, Middleton is averaging 12.5 points on .489/.368/.833 shooting splits, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 steals across 23.5 minutes a night. He's played in just 20 games for the 26-18 Bucks so far (seven starts).
The 17-29 Trail Blazers are embracing the tank this season, and would no doubt be happy to chalk up another loss to a good club looking to improve its standing in the East. Portland currently has the seventh-best lottery odds for June's draft.
Center Deandre Ayton has been upgraded to available to play.
Teams like the 14-32 Toronto Raptors (winners of seven straight) and 14-33 Brooklyn Nets (losers of four straight) are both catchable, but Portland has to stop winning losable games.
