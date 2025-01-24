LaMelo Ball Injury Status For Blazers vs Hornets
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Charlotte Hornets tonight as they look to keep the winning ways going strong. Portland enters this game with a three-game win streak and is coming off a blowout win over the Orlando Magic.
Entering this game against Charlotte, the Trail Blazers could face a Hornets team that is missing some key pieces. Star point guard LaMelo Ball has been listed as questionable for the contest due to a sprain of his right wrist.
Without Ball in the lineup, the entire offensive attack for the Hornets changes. Ball is the engine that keeps this Charlotte team going so if he can't go, the Hornets could be in some trouble.
Portland will look to take advantage of this fact if Ball can't play as they try to win their fourth straight win. Charlotte also could be without forward Miles Bridges as he is listed as questionable as well.
The Hornets also just lost forward Brandon Miller to a season-ending injury, so this team could be shorthanded. But the Trail Blazers can't overlook them and will need to come in with the same mindset as always.
The Trail Blazers put together a strong defensive showing against the Magic and made life tough on Orlando all game. If they can do the same to the Hornets, getting a win shouldn't be too tough.
Portland allowed just 79 points to the Magic, easily the best performance of the season. The previous low that the team gave up was 98 so the Trail Blazers put together a strong showing.
The team especially made life tough on Orlando star Paolo Banchero, who was held to just eight points in the contest. Head coach Chauncey Billups spoke about this after the fact.
“We just wanted to make (Banchero) earn everything that he got tonight, along with everybody else,” Billups said.
It was a strong game for the Trail Blazers and helped them grab their 16th win of the season. Portland now holds a record of 16-28 entering this game with the Hornets.
We should know closer to game-time whether Ball will suit up for Charlotte, as well as the few other players for the Hornets.
