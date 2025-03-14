Latest Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Part Ways With Deandre Ayton For $18M Big Man
The Portland Trail Blazers are trying as hard as they can to make the playoffs this year. They decided to do that instead of trading their assets at the trade deadline to help their rebuilding effort.
Right now, the Blazers sit 13th in the Western Conference standings. They have fallen a spot and are a full five games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the final spot in the play-in.
In the offseason, they will likely start to make moves. They will start trading some players after failing to make the playoffs, including center Deandre Ayton.
The Blazers need to move on from Ayton. Bleacher Report has a trade proposal that would see them ship him out in return for an old friend. Here is the proposal:
Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: G/F Josh Green, C Jusuf Nurkić
Ayton is having his worst season as a pro. The effort he shows on the court is horrible. Quite frankly, the Trail Blazers need to just cut bait at this point.
This trade wouldn't get the full value for Ayton, at least what his value was before the season. At this point, they just need to get him away from the rest of the team.
Bringing back Jusuf Nurkic doesn't help them a lot from a center perspective, but he could be a valuable backup. Donovan Clingan would likely move into the starting center spot if they move on from Ayton.
Josh Green doesn't really give them much since they already have a glutton of guard/forward combinations on their roster. Just getting rid of Ayton is enough.
This trade makes sense for the Trail Blazers, but the Hornets might want them to add more. They might ask the Blazers to attach a draft pick to this trade in order to make it work.
Ayton will most likely get moved this offseason. Whether it's to Charlotte or not, he can't be back in Portland.
Ayton is averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Nurkic is averaging 8.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists with the Suns and the Hornets.
