Lauri Markkanen Injury Status For Trail Blazers vs Jazz
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Utah Jazz tonight as they try to keep their winning ways going strong. Portland is coming off a franchise-record win over the Charlotte Hornets and they will try to make it two in a row against Utah.
But the Jazz are entering this game with some injuries to their core players. Star forward Lauri Markkanen has been listed on the injury report for this contest.
Markkanen has been listed as questionable for the game as he deals with lower back soreness. It remains to be seen if he will suit up but without him, the Jazz become far less formidable.
The All-Star forward is the engine for this Utah offensive attack and without him, they fall very flat. For the year, Markkanen has averaged 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over 43 games played.
If he can't give it a go tonight, Utah will be very shorthanded. The Jazz are dealing with multiple other injuries so Portland will need to take advantage of this fact to get another win.
However, Portland is dealing with some injuries of its own. Both Robert Williams and Deandre Ayton have been ruled out for this contest due to injury.
Portland will be down a lot of size in this game against Utah so the hope is that others can step up. Rookie center Donovan Clingan will be relied upon heavier in this game and he will need to show what he can do on the floor.
Clingan has had a good rookie season but the Trail Blazers would love to see a little more firepower from him. This is his chance to show it, especially if Markkanen is unable to play in this game.
Both teams are dealing with some injuries but the Trail Blazers should still be favored to win.
