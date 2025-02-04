Myles Turner Injury Status For Blazers vs Pacers
The Portland Trail Blazers will play their 50th game of the season on Tuesday as they prepare to take on the Indiana Pacers.
This matchup between the Blazers and Pacers will be their second and final of the season. This time, the Blazers will host the Pacers, and they will look for their fifth consecutive win.
The Blazers are hot, but so are the Pacers, who've won 12 of their last 14 games. While that is the case, the Blazers will catch a break as the Pacers will be without their star big man, Myles Turner.
Turner is ruled out due to an ankle injury.
Turner will be sidelined for the first time since Jan. 8 due to a right peroneal strain.
Pacers big men Thomas Bryant and Obi Toppin will likely be tasked with covering nearly all the minutes at center in Turner's absence, while Jarace Walker could re-enter head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation.
The 29-year-old center has been healthy all season long, only missing four games prior to Tuesday's game. He will miss his fifth game of the season tonight.
In 44 games on the court for the Pacers, Turner has averaged 15.6 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks while shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from three in 31.2 minutes of action.
Turner has been great for the Pacers all season long and his entire tenure in Indiana. While that is the case, he will be an unrestricted free agent, and there is a good chance he could be on the move.
There are rumors floating around that he could be dealt with in the coming days as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approaches.
Whether he is moved or not, Turner is a great big man who can stretch the floor and will greatly help any team.
The Blazers will look to earn their 22nd win of the season and their 14th win in front of their home fans.
As for the Pacers, they will look for their 15th road win. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference, shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range.
The Blazers have been great in their last 10 games, recording an 8-2 record while averaging 113.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.4 steals, and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field.
Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.
