New Blazer Could Be Best Portland Player At His Position in a Decade
Beyond No. 7 draft pick Donovan Clingan, fresh off manning the middle on a pair of NCAA champion University of Connecticut Huskies teams, the Portland Trail Blazers' biggest offseason roster addition was its trade for ex-Washington Wizards combo forward Deni Avdija. The 6-foot-9 swingman is slated to start at small forward this season, with 3-and-D vet Jerami Grant firmly entrenched as the club's starting power forward.
Avdija was himself once a top lottery pick. The 23-year-old Israel native was selected with the ninth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Wizards. His size and scoring ability are intriguing, but it remains to be seen if he can put up numbers on a winning program. That will stay an open question for at least his first few seasons with Portland. Last year, Avdija enjoyed his best season as a pro yet — his first as Washington's full-time starter. He finished sixth in Most Improved Player voting, starting all 75 games he played. Avdija logged averages of 14.7 points on .506/.374/.740 shooting splits, 7.2 boards and 3.8 dimes. He also notched a solid 0.8 swipes and 0.5 rejections.
The Trail Blazers traded the expiring $22.5 million salary of 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, plus solid draft equity, in order to add Avdija.
Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report writes that Avdija, who's all of 23 and thus aligns well with the timelines of 20-year-old Clingan, 20-year-old point guard Scoot Henderson and 21-year-old shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, might be the best Trail Blazers small forward in a decade.
"Portland’s non-Clingan addition this summer checked all the boxes of positional fit, contract and readiness to contribute right away, coming off a career season in Washington," Highkin writes. "Avdija had his best shooting season ever last year—if that carries over, he could be, legitimately, the best starting small forward the Blazers have had since Nicolas Batum. It should be a plug-and-play situation with him."
Batum, selected with the No. 25 pick in 2008, spent his first seven seasons in Portland. He was a key contributor to the club's LaMarcus Aldridge/Damian Lillard-era prime as a switchy 3-and-D swingman. Avdija may not yet have the defense of that equation (and with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and mediocre first step, it's possible that never quite reaches prime Batum levels), but he's got the shooting down pat.
